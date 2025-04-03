22 pictures of East Sussex attraction Yesterday’s World just before its 2015 closure

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 15:25 BST
Popular museum Yesterday’s World closed in 2015 but is still fondly remembered by many.

The attraction documented 125 years of British social living history and contained more than 150,000 historic artefacts and interactive exhibits.

It was well-known for its life-size street scenes and shop displays, which included an old-fashioned chemist and a sweet shop.

Battle Abbey School now owns the building.

A tour of Yesterday's World in Battle on Oct 15 2015 before it closed for good on Nov 1 2015.

1. A tour of Yesterday's World in Battle on Oct 15 2015 before it closed for good on Nov 1 2015.

A tour of Yesterday's World in Battle on Oct 15 2015 before it closed for good on Nov 1 2015. Photo: J

