The Davison High School prom of 2008 was held at the end of June and the girls dressed to impress in a selection of colourful, sophisticated dresses.
There was a long queue up to Highdown Towers in Worthing, including a pink limo, open-top buses, a Ghostbusters van, black cab, classic cars and a party minibus.
Jo Dale arrived with her friends Kirsty Bruce, Gemma Stoner, Louise Cranford, Becky Lee and Kayleigh Stringer. Jo said at the time: “This is a good way to say goodbye to everyone. We plan on dancing the night away.”
An excited Becky Hunt said at the time: “My legs are shaking. I am relieved the exams are over.”
The girls were each given an orchid at the end of the night.
