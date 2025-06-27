24 pictures of Worthing girls at the Davison High School prom in 2008

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 10:45 BST
Davison girls excited for their prom would not let the rain of 17 years ago dampen their spirits as they arrived for an evening of celebration.

The Davison High School prom of 2008 was held at the end of June and the girls dressed to impress in a selection of colourful, sophisticated dresses.

There was a long queue up to Highdown Towers in Worthing, including a pink limo, open-top buses, a Ghostbusters van, black cab, classic cars and a party minibus.

Jo Dale arrived with her friends Kirsty Bruce, Gemma Stoner, Louise Cranford, Becky Lee and Kayleigh Stringer. Jo said at the time: “This is a good way to say goodbye to everyone. We plan on dancing the night away.”

An excited Becky Hunt said at the time: “My legs are shaking. I am relieved the exams are over.”

The girls were each given an orchid at the end of the night.

The Davison High School prom at Highdown Towers in June 2008

The Davison High School prom at Highdown Towers in June 2008 Photo: Stephen Goodger

The Davison High School prom at Highdown Towers in June 2008

The Davison High School prom at Highdown Towers in June 2008

