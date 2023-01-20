Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Thousands of tons of timber washed up on Worthing's beaches in January, 2008
Thousands of tons of timber washed up on Worthing's beaches in January, 2008

27 pictures of when 2,000 tons of wood washed up on Worthing's beach 15 years ago

Fifteen years ago, thousands of tons of timber washed ashore in Worthing.

By Sam Woodman
4 minutes ago

The wood started being seen on Saturday, January 19, 2008, and by the following morning Worthing’s beach was covered. The incident remains one of the most astonishing seafront sights in recent memory.

The timber had come from the stricken ship Ice Prince and the resulting phenomenon on the beach attracted visitors from far and wide.

These pictures tell the tale of a seaside story the people of Worthing and the surrounding area will not forget in a hurry.

1. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008

The Ice Prince had run into difficulty off Dorset on January 14, 2008

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008

The wood that washed up five days later forced the closure of Worthing's beach

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008

Piles of wood stretched for miles along the shore

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008

A bird's eye view of the wood between Worthing Pier and the Lido

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7