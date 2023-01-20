27 pictures of when 2,000 tons of wood washed up on Worthing's beach 15 years ago
Fifteen years ago, thousands of tons of timber washed ashore in Worthing.
By Sam Woodman
4 minutes ago
The wood started being seen on Saturday, January 19, 2008, and by the following morning Worthing’s beach was covered. The incident remains one of the most astonishing seafront sights in recent memory.
The timber had come from the stricken ship Ice Prince and the resulting phenomenon on the beach attracted visitors from far and wide.
These pictures tell the tale of a seaside story the people of Worthing and the surrounding area will not forget in a hurry.
