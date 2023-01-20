Fifteen years ago, thousands of tons of timber washed ashore in Worthing.

The wood started being seen on Saturday, January 19, 2008, and by the following morning Worthing’s beach was covered. The incident remains one of the most astonishing seafront sights in recent memory.

The timber had come from the stricken ship Ice Prince and the resulting phenomenon on the beach attracted visitors from far and wide.

These pictures tell the tale of a seaside story the people of Worthing and the surrounding area will not forget in a hurry.

1. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008 The Ice Prince had run into difficulty off Dorset on January 14, 2008

2. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008 The wood that washed up five days later forced the closure of Worthing's beach

3. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008 Piles of wood stretched for miles along the shore

4. 2,000 tons of timber in 2008 A bird's eye view of the wood between Worthing Pier and the Lido