The ceremony was held at Chichester Festival Theatre and nearly 1,000 students paraded across the stage over two days to collect their accolades. They formally received their degrees, diplomas and doctorates from university vice-chancellor Dr Robin Baker and Richard Bunker, chairman of the board of governors.

The university also recognised the talents of five staff at the ceremony. Writer Simon Brett, Carlos Dizy, who was heavily involved in environmental education, and David Hopkinson, who had a big impact on the education and arts in the area, received honorary masters of art degrees. Sports scientist professor Jay Coakley and publisher Dr John Jarvis were recognised with honorary fellowships.