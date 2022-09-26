Edit Account-Sign Out
34 pictures from the Barns Green Half Marathon in 2007, 2008 and 2021

Sunday saw the 40th running the Barns Green Marathon.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:17 pm

Around 1300 runners gathered on the green to take part in either the half marathon, 10k or children’s race.

The event has been popular ever since it started in 1982 and attracts runners from far and wide.

Here are some pictures from the event from 2007, 2008 and 2021.

1. HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

Photo: Steve Cobb

2. HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

Photo: Steve Cobb

3. HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

Photo: Steve Cobb

4. HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

HOR 021108 Barns Green Half Marathon. -photo by steve cobb

Photo: Steve Cobb

