39 pictures of Adur Festival over the years as community gets together to bring it back to life

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
The annual Adur Festival ran for nearly 30 years, celebrating arts and community across the district.

With the news it is making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus, thanks to a community-led group, we take a look back at one of the district’s most cherished celebrations.

The annual festival missed out on its 30th anniversary but ran successfully from 1987 to 2015, having been started by Adur District Council as an annual celebration of arts and community.

When the council pulled the plug on funding in 2012, Ropetackle Arts Centre took over but the festival ran only for four more years, not quite making it to 2017 for the 30th.

After a decade away, the Adur Festival will return in 2026 and the uplifting theme of Revival! promises two weeks of creativity, connection and community pride across the district – with Fishersgate, Southwick, Shoreham, Lancing and Sompting all included.

Sompting Village Primary School performing in June 2009

1. Adur Festival

Sompting Village Primary School performing in June 2009 Photo: Stephen Goodger

Laura Impallomeni from the Voodoo Love Orchestra at the Shoreham Street Party in June 2015

2. Adur Festival

Laura Impallomeni from the Voodoo Love Orchestra at the Shoreham Street Party in June 2015 Photo: Derek Martin

Brothers Rufus and Felix Morley at the Lancing Street Party in June 2015

3. Adur Festival

Brothers Rufus and Felix Morley at the Lancing Street Party in June 2015 Photo: Derek Martin

The Shoreham Singers at the Lancing Street Party in June 2015

4. Adur Festival

The Shoreham Singers at the Lancing Street Party in June 2015 Photo: Derek Martin

