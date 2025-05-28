It was the second year of The Big Church Day Out, now called Big Church Festival, and it had quickly grown from a one-day experience to a two-day festival on the Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. Now, of course, it is one of the largest Christian annual events in the UK.

In total, 16,000 people attended the festival, near Steyning, in 2010. Were you a face in the crowd that year? Herald photographer Gerald Thompson captured the scene on camera and we have pictures from the event.

The festival was designed to appeal to all age ranges, from a tea tent and music in the church for those wanting a restful experience to hardcore rockers on the main stage for those wanting to mosh to their favourite tunes.

Singer Lou Fellingham found herself signing CDs for a four-year-old girl and then an 80-year-old, indicating the wide-ranging demographic.

A campsite was set up for those wanting to make a weekend of it and there was a play area for children with a bouncy castle and games, as well as a kids tent, where drumming workshops were held. Visitors found the whole thing family friendly and enjoyable.

Founder Tim Jupp, from the band Delirious? and a member of Arun Church in Littlehampton, says: "Big Church Festival began as a dream and a hope that one day, people from all walks of life would gather in one place to celebrate our shared faith, raise our voices in worship and experience the joy of being part of something much bigger than ourselves.

"We wanted to create something that felt a little like heaven on earth. A place where music would lift us, community would ground us, and joy would spill over like confetti! We imagined colour, creativity, laughter and worship all wrapped up in one glorious weekend.

"Over the years, we’ve seen Big Church grow into something hard to put into words (but we’ll try!). It’s a celebration, a worship party, a family gathering and a kind of modern pilgrimage as thousands travel from near and far, carrying tents, kids, stories and songs.

"For one glorious weekend, the beautiful rolling hills of the Wiston estate become an open-air temple filled with our thanksgiving, prayers, wonder and praise."

Visit bigchurchfestival.com for details of this year's festival, which takes place on the Wiston Estate from August 22 to 24.

1 . The Big Church Day Out 2010 Jon Foreman, lead singer with American rock band Switchfoot Photo: Gerald Thompson W22213H10

2 . The Big Church Day Out 2010 Thousands of people headed to the beautiful Wiston Estate over the Spring Bank Holiday in 2010 Photo: Gerald Thompson W22146H10

3 . The Big Church Day Out 2010 Organiser Tim Jupp Photo: Gerald Thompson W22168H10