They include the seafront, birdcage bandstand, pier with the Blue Room newly built, and an interior shot of Eastbourne railway station from 1901.

There are also a couple of photgraphs of Terminus Road, one where Banker’s Corner is today and the other at the junction of Pevensey Road.

• If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you would like to share with us, please email [email protected]

More pictures you might like from our retro section:

1. An interior view from 1905 of Eastbourne railway station, with news stand and enamel hoardings. Photo Sales

2. 1910 Sussex Gardens in Terminus Road, and the shop is now Barclays Bank Photo Sales

3. The beach and promenade, Eastbourne Photo Sales

4. The Terminus Road junction with Pevensey Road ,showing the Diplocks Hotel on the right Photo Sales