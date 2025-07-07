A glance back at the history of the village of Ore

A fortnight ago this page commemorated the 175th anniversary of the start of the construction of the high-class shopping and residential area around Robertson Street, the “Regent Street of Hastings”. Many of the builders and labourers working on this luxurious estate probably came from the poverty-stricken village of Ore on the north-east edge of town.

At that time, the 1850s, the village lay just outside the borough boundary, and was based where most of its shops are today, in Old London Road around Christ Church. But the original Ore was a mile to the north-west on the Ridge. Here, close to where St Helens Church is today, Ore Church was built in the 11th century. Much of it still survives, including its tower, dating from the 12th century. It was built close to the Ore manor house, but it would not have been the centre of a large settlement. Like other parishes in the area, medieval Ore always consisted of scattered farms and tenements.

The Ridge is an important prehistory trackway, linking the coastal area around Hastings with towns and villages inland. After the 1066 invasion it became the main through-route between Hastings and London, becoming known as the London Road. Then in 1753 the town had become so prosperous that several local business people and landowners obtained an Act of Parliament that allowed them to take control of the London trackway via Battle and Whatlington, as far north as Flimwell, and to turn it into a turnpike road. Over the next three years they greatly improved the road, and installed ten tollgates to charge travellers for using it. In 1830 the new town of St Leonards called its main road the London Road, so the Ore road was renamed as the Old London Road.

The village of Ore began developing where it is today because it lies where the roads to Rye and Fairlight meet Old London Road. This began being a busy area in the 1780s when thousands of troops were stationed in large encampments on Fairlight Down and where Sandown School is on the Ridge because of a threat of invasion by Napoleon. The large number of troops prompted the construction of the Hare and Hounds pub on the corner of Saxon Road and Old London Road, with a small ‘theatre’ in a barn adjoining it.

Ore in 1873

Both buildings were destroyed by a fire in 1868. By then, other pubs had been built in Ore, including the Oddfellows Arms where Tescos is now, the Old King John in Middle Road (still there) and the Kings Head at the top of Rye Road, now a small housing estate.

The 1820s were a period of real growth for Ore. Hastings was expanding and needed more workers, and Edward Milward, the owner of much of Fairlight Down, started selling plots of land where these people could live. Also providing employment were three windmills on the western, northern and east boundaries of the village. The White Mill was on the Ridge, just west of Winchelsea Road, and the Black Mill was at the top of Middle Road; parts of the bases of these two still survive. On top of Fairlight Down, where North’s Seat is today, was a mill was burnt down in 1869.

A major event in Ore was the construction of the Hastings Union Workhouse in Frederick Road. The 1834 Poor Law Act forced the country’s 15,000 parishes to merge into 643 ‘unions’, with each having its own workhouse, about 10 miles from the next. The Hastings Union took in all the parishes roughly within the current borough boundary, plus Fairlight and Guestling. The Ore parish workhouse until then had been a few yards to the east of where the Ore Clinic is today. The new Hastings Union Workhouse opened in 1837. This stark, forbidding building was the biggest in Hastings. It was on the site of a chicken farm on the north-east side of Frederick Road. It later expanded and became St Helens Hospital, and it dominated life in Ore up until recent times. Much of the workhouse still survives, as flats.

From the 1860s Ore began expanding as a place for mainly poorer working class people, as mostly low-quality houses were built in a fairly disorganised way, as can be seen in the 1873 map. Being outside the borough boundary, Hastings Council had little control over development there, and did not have to provide essential services. Ore was left to look after itself, with the council spending most of its time looking after the better areas of town, such as Clive Vale and central St Leonards. Soup kitchens became a feature of Ore in the 1880s as it became poorer. The Ore Penny Dinner Fund provided dinners to schoolchildren in winter, with one newspaper report saying “The children were rejoicing at the prospect of getting dinners at least five days a week, and thus, with their little bodies fairly well nourished, not feeling the bitter cold through their ragged shanty clothing quite so much.”

But then in 1897 Hastings Council seized Ore, following a special public enquiry. The council had to extend its borough boundary to take in Ore and Hollington because it was facing a financial crisis, and had to take over these areas in order to raise the rateable value of the borough and so be able to borrow more money to finance their own possibly ill-fated schemes. They needed to incorporate the poorer parts of these areas to reach the rich-pickings beyond. From 1897 the residents of Ore lost their independence and paid higher rates, but eventually they began receiving improved public services. The spirit of Ore lives on, however, and there is still a strong local identity, reflected in the way Ore Library is run by volunteers.