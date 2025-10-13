A history of the West Hill

The West Hill is a large area, stretching from Halton down to the Castle, and its history has two very different and separate chapters, one about the Castle and its surroundings, and the other about the rest of the hill. As the story of the Castle is well known - 1066 and all that – I am giving a slide show on Saturday 25 October mainly looking back at the history of the rest of the hill. The talk is from 2.00 to 4.00 at the West Hill Community Centre on the corner of Croft Road and Bembrook Road. Admission is a suggested donation of £5.

People have been living on the West Hill for thousands of years. Until about 6,150 BC England was part of the Europe land mass, with a valley where the English Channel is today, and the West Hill was prominent high ground overlooking this valley. In the Mesolithic period, from c8,500 BC toc 4,000 BC, there was an important settlement where Ladies Parlour and the Castle are now. Worked flints have been found on Ladies Parlour.

In the Iron Age, from c800 BC to the arrival of the Romans in 43 AD, there were also ‘hill forts’ on both the East and West Hills, where people could meet for protective, cultural and religious reasons. The Romans probably used the Priory Valley as a harbour for their iron works in Beauport Park. Hastings had become some form of town by the end of the 9th century because it was one of the 31 fortresses - called burhs - founded in 878 by King Alfred as a defence against a Viking incursion of southern England. Hastings (called 'Haestingaceastre' as a burh) was one of three burhs in eastern Sussex, the others being at Lewes and possibly Rye. The West Hill would probably have been fortified in some way, making it the obvious place for William the Conqueror to build the Castle after 1066.

Away from the castle, the rest of the West Hill until the late 18th century was mostly agricultural land. Much of it had been acquired by the Collier and Milward families, leading members of the local establishment for nearly a hundred years from the 1720s. In that time they acquired thousands of acres of land in and around Hastings, including most of what was then farmland on the west side of the Old Town valley, stretching from Halton down to the Castle.

The West Hill windmills in the 1850s.

Their descendents, especially Countess Waldegrave, aimed to keep this beautiful countryside as green and open as possible, along with what is now the Hastings Country Park and Nature Reserve, and they have been largely successful. However, in 1798 the Collier/Milwards agreed to allow eight acres of land at Halton be built on as the military base for anti-Napoleon troops based in Hastings. This is now where the Halton council flats are located.

In the medieval period, there were windmills in most towns because they created the flour for making bread, and the West Hill was a good site for them, as the hill slopes down to the south-west where the prevailing wind comes from. Until the early 1870s there were three mills and a steam mill standing close together on the hill, between the southern end of Plynlimmon Road and Priory Road, forming a prominent landmark of the town.

But this industrial estate of mills came to a sudden end in 1874, when Hastings began expanding rapidly as a popular seaside resort. Until then the area between Priory Road and Mount Pleasant Road had been agricultural land, but in April 1873 most of it was sold as building plots. All three windmills and a steam mill had been demolished by December 1874, clearing the way for the building of Plynlimmon Road, Gordon Road and Alpine Road. There is now no indication that this area was once the site of these mills.

It was the rapid development taking place in and around the town from the 1870s that prompted Hastings Council in 1888 to buy parts of both the East and West Hills from the Collier/Milward estate that owned the land. On the West Hill, 24 acres between the castle and Plynlimmon Road/Collier Road form a prominent open space that is used for events such as Jack-in-the-Green every May. The estate also let many acres of their Bembrook Farm on the slopes of Torfield be used as allotments after the First World War, and most remain so today. In 1936 a large area was made available to Hastings Council to create Bembrook Road and build 78 houses along it, for families made homeless by the Old Town ‘slum clearance’.

The West Hill Community Centre was built in 1974 on land the Collier/Milward estate made publicly available, and is now owned by East Sussex County Council. For the past five decades generations of residents have gathered at the centre for celebrations, meetings and learning events.

An historic building still surviving on the West Hill is the Upper Lighthouse, standing next to the Smugglers Adventure Caves. In fact, this is not a normal lighthouse, but one of two ‘leading lights’ that together provide a navigational aid to seafarers close to the coast. The lighthouse’s red light is the ‘Upper Light’ and down on the seafront next to the boating lake is the ‘Lower Light’, a red light on top of a tall lamp-post. If you are out at sea, you can check the accuracy of your compass by lining up the Upper Light on top of the Lower Light and comparing your compass bearing with what it says on the Admiralty chart. The nearby caves are a popular tourist attraction. They began life as natural caves, sometimes used by smugglers, which were excavated for the sand in the late 18th century, and then made bigger for visitors in the 1830s. In World War Two the three acres of caves were turned into an air-raid shelter, with 298 beds crammed together.

Troika Projects are holding a ‘Community Consultation Event’ about their latest designs and proposals for the West Hill café and lift, from 12-4.00 tomorrow, 18 October, at the Observer Building in Cambridge Road.