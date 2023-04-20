Key moments of Worthing’s past are explored in an exhibition of police history, including the Rivoli Cinema fire and a police officer being shot in pursuit of a burglar.

Former Worthing policeman Alan Moore has been collecting police memorabilia for years and the second annual exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967, at The Old Court Room in The Council House, Chichester, includes fascinating information, pictures and memorabilia.

Mr Moore said there was a good turnout, including a visit from the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Andy Bliss, who was a Chief Constable, expected this afternoon. What he enjoyed most, he said, was chatting to people about their memories and collecting new information for his collection.

Among the many memories and pictures about Worthing policemen was a story from February 1914, when four officers were found drinking and playing cards on police property in Worthing while off duty.

Pictures from Alan Moore's collection on show at his 2023 exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967, include the Rivoli Cinema fire in January 1960

This was contrary to the discipline regulations and they were dealt with severely by the Chief Constable. A Superintendent and an Inspector were both reduced to Sergeant and the Sergeant was reduced to Constable. All officers were transferred to other stations.

In April 1920, Constable George Blackman, the last of the police officers who dealt with the Salvation Army riots in late 1884, died at his home in Lennox Road, Worthing, at the age of 68.

The Rivoli Cinema, the second largest cinema in Worthing, was opened in March 1927 with a 1,700 seat capacity. When it caught fire on January 19, 1960, two police constables on patrol were the first to spot it.

Pictures from Alan Moore's collection on show at his 2023 exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967, include this one of the double decker bus crash into the River Adur at Shoreham

Just after 6am, PC Charles Bignall and PC Brian Tilt were cycling along Chapel Road when they noticed smoke coming from the rear of the cinema roof. At first, they thought it was steam from the boiler house but then they noticed paint blistering on the outside of the exit doors and realised it was a serious fire.

The fire brigade was called, roads were cordoned off around the cinema and residents from the flats above adjoining shops were evacuated, with the police station in Union Place becoming a temporary rest centre.

It took the fire brigade some two hours to bring the fire under control. By then, the roof had collapsed and the cinema was severely damaged. The building had to be demolished and the land used as a temporary car park.

A Worthing Police Constable was shot in the early hours of Monday, May 28, 1934, after a residential property in High Salvington was burgled by Leonard Rowland Hill. PC Jex and PC Bateman were in a patrol car on the Long Furlong road when they saw Hill cycling towards them. The car was used to block the road and Hill dropped the cycle and ran away from the officers. The police officers gave chase.

Pictures from Alan Moore's collection on show at his 2023 exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967, including this one of PC Jex

Hill turned to face them and produced a hand gun. Three shots were fired, injuring PC Jex in the thighs. PC Bateman applied first aid to his colleague and then rushed him to Worthing Hospital. The police began a massive manhunt and used bloodhounds to track Hill. At 4am on Wednesday, May 30, the bloodhounds had tracked Hill to Patching Woods. He had one bullet left in the gun and decided to commit suicide. PC Jex recovered from his injuries.

In January 1949, a double decker bus was blown off the wooden toll bridge at Shoreham. The bus landed on its side on the sandbank of the River Adur. Thirteen people were taken to Southlands Hospital and eleven were detained overnight.