A monthly look at an edition of the Mid Sussex Times 100 years ago

The front-page lead stories of 28 July 1925 were a mixture of the trivial and the serious.

The wealthy Messel family of Nymans, Handcross, were centre stage with Miss Anne Messel marrying Ronald Armstrong-Jones, the only son of one of King Edward Seventh’s doctors Sir Robert Armstrong-Jones. The Staplefield vicar RJL Steward assisted the Archbishop of Wales in the ceremony at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster.

Weddings are seldom seen in the Middy now but this report ran into hundreds of words, including the listing of every single one of the dozens of gifts given to the couple and the names of each giver.

Almost as long was a report on a fete at Keysford country house Horsted Keynes in aid of the restoration of the church, opened by Lady Demetriad, who reminded the crowd: “God loves a giver.” Racitch Mick, of London, gave a court 24 shillings in a fine for exceeding the 10 mph speed limit at Handcross. He was seen doing a terrifying 24 miles an hour.

The other main front page reports were two exceedingly dull but detailed reports of Sir Henry Cautley’s parliamentary work, given at Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield, and a meeting of the Girls Realm Guild at Hassocks.

People at the annual speech day of Haywards Heath Secondary School were relieved to hear the chairman say it was too hot to make a long speech. The heatwave brought violent storms that washed out many outdoor events including the Slaugham and Staplefield Horticultural Society outdoor exhibition. Council workers were awarded a week’s paid holiday a year by Haywards Heath Urban Council. 200 years of family service ended when post master Edwards Simmonds sold his business in Twineham. He retired to Haywards Heath because of poor health.

A sale of work was staged by St Luke’s children’s home in Burgess Hill, run by the Church of England Waifs and Strays Society. The home was still running in the 1960s, but is now the site of St Luke’s flats. A Burgess Hill schools side lost to Seaford in the final of East Sussex Elementary Schools Stoolball League at Lewes, by 108 runs to 48. The girls received either gold or bronze brooches as mementos.

The unreliable organ at St Johns Church Burgess Hill was repaired, costing £700. The newspaper remarked: “The singing will no longer be interrupted by sundry lugubrious groans and asthmatic wheezes from a long-suffering organ.”

Mighty Haywards Heath FC set a Mid Sussex League record for the 1924-25 season by winning the Division 1 and Division 3 titles and the two main cups. This was recorded in a report of the League’s annual meeting that ran to about 2,000 words. It wasn’t quite a shotgun wedding, but a dark family connection was revealed at a wedding in Hurstpierpoint. Bride Violet Winton’s great grandfather John Winton was revealed in the paper as a famous Sussex smuggler who had been shot twice by customs men.

By Phil Dennett