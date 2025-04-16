A special year for Scouting in Sussex with a St George’s Day dedication to a Scouting stalwart

St George's Day is a day for celebrating in the Scouting community, as St George is the patron saint of Scouting. Parades mark the special occasion, with Scouts of all ages taking part.

Back in 2006, the 99th year of Scouting, hundreds of young Scouts and their leaders took part, and for one, it was an opportunity to show his appreciation for one special man.

Adam Wallace, 14, wrote a prayer for the late Brian Washington specially for the annual St George’s Day parade and asked for permission to read it at the service.

The tribute in memory of his former troupe leader moved the 500-strong congregation, who listened in emotional silence as they filled Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church to capacity.

Among them were members of Mr Washington’s family. They heard Adam, one of Brian’s scouts in the 11th Bognor group, say: “Dear Lord, we thank you for the life of Brian Washington, skip of 11th Bognor Rocks; We thank you for all the time he gave to scouting; All the skills he taught to hundreds of scouts and all the memories he has given us;

"We remember the survival camps he took us on where he hid our food in the woods; We remember each morning which he planned for us so carefully; We also thank his family for letting him give the time to us and for all the support they gave them.”

Brian, who lived in West Meads, had been presented with a Medal of Merit by county commissioner Malcolm White shortly before his death from cancer at the age of 59. It was much-deserved recognition for his contribution to Scouting and to the community in Bognor Regis.

Having joined 11th Bognor Regis Scout Group when his son became a Cub in 1986, Brian set about putting his experience with the Scouts in Hong Kong to good use.

Other prayers at the 2006 service in Bognor Regis were written and read by the 1st Aldwick and Pagham Scout Group.

The collection was in memory of Mr Washington, who died in February 2006, and the £500 raised was donated to the day cancer unit at St Richard’s Hospital and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The parade arrived at the Clarence Road church from Edward Bryant Primary School in London Road, via the town centre. It was followed by a pageant in the Place St Maur.

The Sunday afternoon occasion was enlivened by the presence of St George and the dragon he slayed, with the help of some knights, to the delight of several maidens in distress.

The idea of the performance to bring the legend to life came from Katie Bourne. Explorer Scouts made the 4ft-long dragon from chicken wire and papier mache.

Brownies and Cubs were the maidens and knights. The Infinity supplied the band and the drum to accompany the dragon.

Mary Bourne was given the West Sussex Thanks Badge for having the dragon in her lounge for the previous week.

In Chichester city centre, there were around 750 people joining the procession in 2006 before a service at Chichester Cathedral.

The event on Sunday, April 22, 2006, was organised by Chichester and District Scouts, to include Scouts from Midhurst, and the procession was led by the 12th Chichester Scout Group.

A band was organised by TS Sturdy and the service was conducted by Canon Peter Atkinson and the Rev Clive Jenkins.

Afterwards, the salute was taken by Chichester mayor and mayoress Richard and Lynne Plowman, Chichester District Council chairman John Ridd and Chichester and District Scouts president Joan Langmead.

In Petworth, an outdoor St George’s Day service was held at Petworth Park.

1 . St George's Day 2006 The Bognor Regis parade makes its way to Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church for the St George's Day service Photo: Louise Adams

2 . St George's Day 2006 Brian Washington with his Medal of Merit Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

3 . St George's Day 2006 St George, leading the procession Photo: Louise Adams

4 . St George's Day 2006 In Chichester city centre, there were around 750 people joining the procession Photo: Bill Shimmin