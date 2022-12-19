Adur's last public toilet attendant came up smelling of roses

Jeanne Attree started work at the public conveniences at Southwick Square, Southwick, when they opened in September, 1990.
Over the years, the toilets won several awards, including a commendation in the national Loo of the Year contest in 1998.
They were awarded four stars in 2001 and, in the same year, Jeanne was commended as attendant of the year.
The building also took prizes in the Adur in Bloom competition three times, for its window boxes.
Jeanne said at the time: “I have enjoyed working here very much and will miss all the people who
come in for a chat. Southwick is a lovely community and I’ve made many friends over the years.”
Jeanne’s final commendation came from Adur District Council, on her last day.
Brian Coomber, who was council chairman, presented her with a bouquet of flowers to thank her for looking
after the ladies’, gents’ and disabled toilet.
He said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Jeanne for all her hard work and wish her well for the future.”
In future, Southwick Square’s loos will be looked after by the mobile team that takes care of all Adur’s public conveniences.