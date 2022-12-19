Adur's last public toilet attendant came up smelling of roses

Friday, January 30, 2009, saw the end of an era, when Adur’s last public toilet attendant hung up her loo brush.

Jeanne Attree started work at the public conveniences at Southwick Square, Southwick, when they opened in September, 1990.

Over the years, the toilets won several awards, including a commendation in the national Loo of the Year contest in 1998.

They were awarded four stars in 2001 and, in the same year, Jeanne was commended as attendant of the year.

Jeanne Attree, Adur's last toilet attendant Picture: Stephen Goodger S05091h9

The building also took prizes in the Adur in Bloom competition three times, for its window boxes.

Jeanne said at the time: “I have enjoyed working here very much and will miss all the people who

come in for a chat. Southwick is a lovely community and I’ve made many friends over the years.”

Jeanne’s final commendation came from Adur District Council, on her last day.

Brian Coomber, Adur District Council chairman in January 2009, presenting Jeanne Attree with a bouquet of flowers. Picture: Stephen Goodger S05097h9

Brian Coomber, who was council chairman, presented her with a bouquet of flowers to thank her for looking

after the ladies’, gents’ and disabled toilet.

He said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Jeanne for all her hard work and wish her well for the future.”

