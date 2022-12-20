Worthing's iconic The Beach Hotel closed its doors for the last time in August 2011 – but not before hosting two large luncheons for a charity and loyal guests. The British Polio Fellowship held its annual lunch at the hotel on Saturday, August 27, 2011, for 120 disabled members and their friends.

Jonathan Farnes, owner, said at the time it was the hotel’s last formal luncheon. "The event was very well attended and everyone went away feeling very happy but also very sad to know they would not be returning to The Beach.”

Bill Finch, committee member of the fellowship, said: “The Beach has always been an ideal place for our annual lunch, near the sea with lovely facilities. Our members have always enjoyed visiting the hotel, so it was with great sadness to know we shall not be returning.”

On Monday, August 29, 2011, another 135 guests, who were regular visitors to the prestigious seafront hotel, were invited to a buffet lunch – the very last function hosted by the hotel before it closed for good. Jonathan and his sister Linda Martin then prepared to auction off the entire contents of the landmark seafront hotel on Saturday, September 17.

The Beach Hotel in Worthing was a landmark seafront holiday destination from 2015 to 2011

The British Polio Fellowship's final annual lunch at The Beach Hotel in Worthing on Saturday, August 27, 2011

Tables all laid for the last luncheon at The Beach Hotel in Worthing

Guests arriving for the British Polio Fellowship annual lunch on Saturday, August 27, 2011