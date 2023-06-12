​Fishing along the Worthing coastline and the dedicated work of four generations of one particular fishing family were celebrated at an open event on the seafront, featuring sea shanties and free seafood paella.

The Bashford family has been fishing off Worthing for nearly 250 years, from old-school trawling to more modern methods. Norman Bashford, 88, is the last, one of 12 children. Of the nine brothers, Norman and Fred were the ones to follow in the footsteps of their father and grandfather, fishing full time and selling their catch from the family locker just east of Worthing Pier.

Despite going out on the boats since he was a toddler – and still fishing to this day, Norman, like a lot of sailors, has never learned to swim. He said: “I used to go out with my dad as a toddler. It was a hard life, and a dangerous one. You can tell the weather but it is so unpredictable. I can’t swim, I just never learned. When it is fine, I still go out.”

Norman was presented with a certificate by Rita Garner, Worthing cabinet member for culture and leisure, on Sunday afternoon, in recognition of the family’s contribution to the fishing industry in Worthing over more than 200 years. The Fish Factory provided paella and Glenn Slark cooked it up for the crowds while The Duck Pond Sailors sang sea shanties.

Such is the town's esteem for the dedicated work of the Bashford family, Worthing Borough Council granted permission for Fred Bashford's funeral procession to travel directly along Worthing promenade – the first of its kind. The honour was repeated for his brother, Wally Bashford, in June 2014, and again in January 2019 after the passing of another brother, Derek Bashford.

Fred, who died on Christmas Eve 2006 at the age of 83, was one of Worthing’s last old-school fishermen and he trawled the seas for more than 60 years, having started as an in-shore fisherman at the age of 13.

He was born in Worthing in 1923 and he followed his grandfather and father into the fishing trade after leaving school – a family tradition that started in the 1800s. With his father Charles, he learned to catch a variety of fish, including plaice, sole, bass, cod, mackerel and herring. He owned four 28ft boats during his career, including Breadwinner and My Lady.

Fred followed old-style methods, using just had a pocket watch and a good instinct for the sea, none of the radars or computers like fishermen of today. He was cautious of the sea and respected it, only going out when he considered it safe. Fred would sell his fresh catch daily on Worthing beach and continued until he developed cancer in his late 70s. The only time he had stopped fishing was during the Second World War, when the sea was closed-off to fishermen and Fred was called up, serving as a petty officer in the Royal Navy.

Wally died in May 2014 at the age of 85. He was proud of his family's roots in fishing but left the industry to become a civil engineer with Southern Water after starting a family. Derek Bashford passed away on his 88th birthday in December 2018. He was a familiar face at the family's fishing box next to Worthing Pier, which served as a meeting point for his brothers and their friends.

Derek was born in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, with his twin, Eric. Derek would join his brothers Fred and Norman on the seafront every Sunday to help out. Fishing provided extra income between jobs until Derek married Eileen when he was 24 and decided he had to 'settle down’. He worked as a coalman before stints at several water companies working on the mains.

The Local Worthing Fishermen Society and Bashford family celebration on Sunday afternoon was part of Worthing Festival. Ashley White from The Proto Restaurant Group said: "We are very proud to be a sponsor of such a great event that celebrates our rich local fisherman heritage." Organisers said it was critical to recognise and support the local beach fishermen as they were fundamental to the progress and preservation of the economy of Worthing’s fishing industry.

1 . The Worthing Fishermen Society celebration Fred Bashford, one of Worthing’s last old-school fishermen, aboard Breadwinner Photo: Bashford family

2 . The Worthing Fishermen Society celebration The Duck Pond Sailors singing sea shanties on Worthing promenade on Sunday afternoon Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . The Worthing Fishermen Society celebration Rita Garner presents Norman Bashford with a certificate marking three generations of fishing in Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . The Worthing Fishermen Society celebration Glenn Slark cooking up seafood paella for the crowds Photo: Elaine Hammond

