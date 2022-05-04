John Kenton-Page sent in this lovely photo on behalf of his next-door neighbour, Gillian Rogers, who is 93 years old. John said: "She asked me to scan this photograph and send it to you in response to your request for nostalgia pictures. It is taken in 1935 near the Wish Tower." SUS-220405-102846001
John Kenton-Page sent in this lovely photo on behalf of his next-door neighbour, Gillian Rogers, who is 93 years old. John said: "She asked me to scan this photograph and send it to you in response to your request for nostalgia pictures. It is taken in 1935 near the Wish Tower." SUS-220405-102846001

Brilliant bandstands and Eastbourne seafront memories in 7 beautiful pictures

Two readers have got in touch with us this week (ending Friday May 6, 2022) with some beautiful photographs of Eastbourne seafront through the ages.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 11:35 am

The first is the family photograph from 1935, sent in by John Kenton-Page on behalf of Eastbourne resident Gillian Rogers, 93.

The second submission was from local historian Phil Gardner, who sent us six pictures of the various bandstands around Eastbourne through the ages, as a response to the Edwardian and 1920s landmarks pictures here.

He said: “The aerial image of the Central Bandstand, which I believe dates from mid-1960s, is particularly interesting as it shows the east wing of the Cavendish Hotel before they built the modern wing. The old wing was destroyed by a bomb in World War II so the hotel was without an east wing for around 20 years.”

• If you have any old pictures of Eastbourne or memories you’d like to share, please email us at [email protected] We’d love to feature your pictures both here online and in print if we can.

More Eastbourne from our retro section:

11 old pictures of of Eastbourne’s railways

12 pictures of Eastbourne’s World War One story

16 pictures of Eastbourne in its heyday

1.

Birdcage bandstand and beach, Eastbourne, in Edwardian times. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner. SUS-220405-103531001

Photo Sales

2.

Pier promenade and bandstand, Edwardian era. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner. SUS-220405-103542001

Photo Sales

3.

Royal Parade birdcage bandstand and promenade, 1900s. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner. SUS-220405-103604001

Photo Sales

4.

Redoubt Bandstand with Eastbourne Pier in the background, 1920s. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner SUS-220405-103627001

Photo Sales
Edwardian
Next Page
Page 1 of 2