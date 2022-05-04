Brilliant bandstands and Eastbourne seafront memories in 7 beautiful pictures

The first is the family photograph from 1935, sent in by John Kenton-Page on behalf of Eastbourne resident Gillian Rogers, 93.

The second submission was from local historian Phil Gardner, who sent us six pictures of the various bandstands around Eastbourne through the ages, as a response to the Edwardian and 1920s landmarks pictures here.

He said: “The aerial image of the Central Bandstand, which I believe dates from mid-1960s, is particularly interesting as it shows the east wing of the Cavendish Hotel before they built the modern wing. The old wing was destroyed by a bomb in World War II so the hotel was without an east wing for around 20 years.”

Birdcage bandstand and beach, Eastbourne, in Edwardian times. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner.

Pier promenade and bandstand, Edwardian era. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner.

Royal Parade birdcage bandstand and promenade, 1900s. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner.

Redoubt Bandstand with Eastbourne Pier in the background, 1920s. Picture sent in by Phil Gardner