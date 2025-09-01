Chichester celebrates the community spirit that saved New Park Centre 50 years ago

There was an eclectic crowd for the golden anniversary celebration on Wednesday, August 27, as residents, former pupils and community members gathered for a talk and exhibition, called Step Back in Time.

The evening traced the extraordinary story of the building, from its beginnings as a boys’ school, through a period of threatened demolition, to its remarkable transformation into the thriving community hub it is today.

George Appleby, founder and trustee of New Park Community & Arts Association (NPCAA), the charity which manages the centre, recalled the campaign to save it from closure.

"When rational people said 'that it isn’t possible', the community came together and showed them that it was,” he said.

The Sussex Central School for Boys was established in 1812 and in 1888, it became the Central Junior Church of England Boys’ School, remaining there until the school was relocated in 1964.

After the school moved out, local clubs and societies began using the vacant buildings for activities. When plans to demolish the old school to make way for a dual carriageway were revealed in the 1970s, residents campaigned to save it.

They successfully persuading Chichester District Council to transform it into a community centre instead. This grassroots movement laid the foundation for what is now a much-loved community space.

Bob Long, current NPCAA chairman, welcomed everyone to the celebration.

He said: "It was a wonderful evening – honouring the people power that saved this space and celebrating the generations who have made it thrive.

"As we mark our 50th year, Step Back in Time is a powerful reminder of how vital New Park Centre is to the heart of Chichester – a place shaped by the community, for the community.

"Looking ahead, we hope local people will continue to support their charity-run community centre so it can flourish for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Local historian Alan Green shared the early history of the building, with personal anecdotes from his own school days there. His talk was brought to life further by contributions from other former pupils in the audience.

Mr Green described New Park Centre as 'a quiet but significant presence in the life of Chichester for generations'. He said its survival and transformation was a powerful story of community spirit.

The evening also featured reflections from Mr Appleby on how the community rallied to safeguard the building, as well as from members of Chichester Ronin Judo Club, one of the original groups to take root at the centre.

Karen French, club secretary and coach, said she first joined as a ten-year-old. She and Peter Barnett, the current coach and former sports development officer at the centre, shared stories about the centre’s legacy.

Karen said: "Coming here gave me a huge sense of community. If we were given a paintbrush, you painted a wall. Everyone rolled up their sleeves and did their part. That ethos still lives on today.”

Both she and Peter spoke of how New Park Centre has championed judo throughout West Sussex, shaping lives across generations. Many original members now bring their children and grandchildren to the club, reflecting the enduring sense of community and continuity fostered by the centre.

For many, the event was a moving reminder of the determination and people power that saved New Park Centre.

One guest commented: "I knew a little bit about the history but it has been so wonderful discovering its rich community story and realising what an important facility it has always been for Chichester.”

Another said: "The talk has given me more respect and reverence for New Park Centre, knowing about its fight for survival and the three attempts to demolish it. It’s inspiring to think of the people who stood up and fought to keep the building.”

From fundraising efforts, such as newspaper collections across Chichester, to dramatic sit-ins on the roof to prevent demolition, the campaign to save New Park Centre was remembered as a defining moment of unity. The sense of pride and belonging was felt throughout the evening.

New Park Centre's mission is to facilitate inclusive activities that address the needs of the local community. The charity that runs it is self-supporting, raising income through room hire to maintain buildings and make improvements.

As the centre looks ahead to the next 50 years, its role as a welcoming, inclusive and supportive space for the people of Chichester remains as strong as ever.

1 . New Park Centre Members of the protest group who demonstrated against the closure of the New Park Centre. Photo: Chichester Observer

2 . New Park Centre New Park Centre in 2005, when it celebrated its 30th anniversary Photo: Kate Shemilt

3 . New Park Centre A packed house for the meeting to save the New Park Centre Photo: Chichester Observer