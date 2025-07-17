The future of Jessie Younghusband School is bright, as it continues its commitment to nurturing creativity, teamwork and community involvement.

The school is named after former Chichester councillor Miss Jessie Madeleine Younghusband, who was highly respected for her community and voluntary work in the area.

Jessie was born in Eastbourne in 1892 and in 1928, became one of the first women to be elected to Chichester City Council. She went on to become the council's bailiff and was chair of Chichester Primary School Managers for 20 years.

Mr Luke Hanna, headteacher, said: "She made friends with many local headteachers and school staff, familiarising herself with the various problems concerning the development and welfare of schools, so she could offer support and advice."

Jessie's father was a clergyman and her grandfather was a canon at Chichester Cathedral. She lived at 60 North Street with her mother and later moved to a small detached house in Cambrai Avenue.

Known for her work with the Red Cross Society, Girlguiding and other organisations, Jessie died suddenly in June 1960 in the Royal Sussex Hospital.

Jessie Younghusband School opened in January 1962 with 51 pupils. By the time it was officially opened in December 1965, that number had grown to 269.

Mr Hanna said: "In its early days, the school was relatively small, with a close-knit staff and a modest number of pupils, reflecting the community's intimate atmosphere. The uniform at the start was traditional for the time. Pupils all wore navy blue blazers with plain navy blue ties.

"The first headteacher, Miss Gwen Talbot, laid strong foundations for the future. From its inception, the school was noted for its strong ties to the local community, a tradition that has continued through the years."

Mr Hanna spent a long time speaking to people and gathering information for the JYS Magazine's 60th anniversary edition. He learned that in the early years, the children had to change into their swimwear in the classroom before venturing out to the freezing cold pool the school shared with neighbouring St Anthony's.

Other memories included the school dogs, Flora and Daisy, which had free rein of the school and often joined lessons, much to the children's delight. They were the pets of headteacher Marion Hanson-Smith.

The school values are Aspire, Respect and Enjoy, and these took a high profile in the 2000s under the leadership of Mrs Sue Patrick, resulting in an Outstanding rating from Ofsted in 2010.

Mr Hanna said: "Known for her inspirational leadership, she fostered a positive school culture that encouraged staff and pupils to excel.

"During this period, the school became renowned for its high-quality artwork and diverse curriculum. JYS were even invited to Lord's to provide a cricket demonstration for the public."

Mr Hanna has been headteacher since 2021 and continues to build on its strong history. He said what makes the school special are its dedicated and talented staff team, vibrant community spirit and unwavering commitment to each child's development.

In September 2025, the school will relocate to a new building at Minerva Heights. Artwork created by pupils will go on display at the new site, using different media to represent Chichester and the history of the school.

Mr Hanna said: "The move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, offering enhanced facilities, more space for learning and a modern environment that enables pupils to thrive academically, socially and creatively."

Celebrations for the 60th anniversary have included a performance of the musical Shrek Jr involving every pupil and a super summer fair.

JYS Friends have organised many events over the years, including the popular annual balloon release in the 1990s, and funded significant projects, such as a new adventure playground and extensive playground markings.

1 . Jessie Younghusband School One of the highlights of the school calendar, the annual balloon release in 2009 Photo: Luke Hanna

2 . Jessie Younghusband School Jessie Younghusband School has a strong history going back 60 years Photo: Luke Hanna

3 . Jessie Younghusband School Children helped with constructing the school in 1963 Photo: Luke Hanna

4 . Jessie Younghusband School Celebrating the Queen's Silver Jubilee in Oaklands Park in 1977 Photo: Luke Hanna