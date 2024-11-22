Ahead of its return next week, we’re taking a look back at previous Meads Magic events.
Photos from 2015 show residents enjoying the festivities at the event.
This year, Meads Magic takes place on Friday, November 29 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the pictures?
1. A look back at 2015's Meads Magic event in Eastbourne - in pictures
Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock
2. A look back at 2015's Meads Magic event in Eastbourne - in pictures
Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock
3. A look back at 2015's Meads Magic event in Eastbourne - in pictures
Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock
4. A look back at 2015's Meads Magic event in Eastbourne - in pictures
Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.