Christmas: A look back at 2015's Meads Magic event in Eastbourne - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:24 GMT
Take a look back at photos from Eastbourne’s Meads Magic in 2015.

Ahead of its return next week, we’re taking a look back at previous Meads Magic events.

Photos from 2015 show residents enjoying the festivities at the event.

This year, Meads Magic takes place on Friday, November 29 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the pictures?

1. A look back at 2015's Meads Magic event in Eastbourne - in pictures

Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock

Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock

Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock

Meads Magic Photo: Mark Dimmock

