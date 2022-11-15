Children in Need is one of the highlights of the charity fundraising calendar and 2007 was no different.

Appeal night this year is on Friday (November 18) starting at 7pm on BBC One and is set to be jam-packed with exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and a few big surprises.

From fundraising to dressing up, businesses, organisations and schools join in the fun every year.

And 15 years ago staff working at Sainsbury’s in Pulborough certainly went the extra mile, with their fancy dress costumes ranging from clowns, nuns, Teletubbies and panto characters.

"Children in Need" at Sainsburys, Pulborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile schools also got in on the act in 2007. Children at St Andrew’s Primary School in Steyning dressed up as cowboys, complete with hats, bandanas and some not too convincing stubble!

The girls at Towers Covent can be seen with a Pudsey Bear mural to raise money and kids at Thakeham First School dressed in their pyjamas for a day.

"Children in Need" at Thakeham First School

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children in Need" at St Andrews Primary School, Steyning.

"Children in Need" at Sainsburys, Pulborough,