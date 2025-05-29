Crawley headteachers you might remember with fondness - according to our readers

Holy Trinity School, Crawley

They were the people who shaped all of our futures - the head teachers of Crawley.

We wanted to know which headteachers in the town brought up great memories for our readers so we asked on our Facebook page.

And we had a great response with some wonderful names from the past brought up.

Here is a selection of the responses we received. If you want to give a shout out to a headteacher you remember with fondness, please use the comment section below.

Three Bridges Infants School

Jane Tharby said: “Mr Sexton (Head Teacher) and Mr Quinton (Deputy Head) at Broadfield North Middle School were fantastic. Knew almost every child by name and truly went out of their way to make school days fun/memorable.”

Michael South said: “Definitely Mr Bennett, head at Langley Green Junior in the 70s and Mrs Webb of Ifield community college/comprehensive in the 80s. She was my form tutor. I went to her retirement day too. She was firm but kind. She made my school days bearable. A lovely woman to whom I'm very grateful. I think she got teacher of the year every year from it's inception to her retirement.”

Kirk Ritchie said: “Mr Thompson, Oakwood School (Horley). Hard, firm but very fair.”

Amanda Farrelly said: “Miss Tipple was Strict but Great at what she did!”

Linda Collyer said: “Mr Dale Horley Comprehensive Balcombe Road brilliant.”

Paul Steele said: “Mrs Thomas at Three Bridges infants when I was there from 1970-1974.”

Allie Smoker said: “Mr Rollings and Mr Roffwell from Middle school. They were both funny and they both loved teaching every chance they got. They didn't act like head teachers/deputy heads they were funny and allowed us to play jokes on them at school fairs - pie in the face etc to raise money for charity.”

Geoff Nash said: “Mr Oakley at Bishop Bell Junior School, Tilgate. In fact I have fond memories of all of the teachers at that school (1966-70).”

Stephen Shaughnessy picked out Mr Greenwood at Southgate Junior School as ‘a kind and inspiring man’.

Emelie Wilson said: “Late1980s - Mr Bennett from Langley Green Middle school. He was the most loveliest, kind, and brilliant head teacher. Also from LG, Mrs Hathaway, Mrs Emms, Miss Hall. And from LG infant school, Mrs Beard, Mrs Blake.”

Ian Mulcahy said: “Mr Murdoch at Southgate west, and it's still a pleasure to bump into him in Tesco during the early morning fortnightly shop,” and Sam Kerley responded: “Ian Mulcahy definitely the best he knew every child’s name and made that school the amazing place that it was x”

Other teachers name checked included Mr Manuel from Southgate West, Mr Duncan from Holy Trinity secondary school and Mr Worthy from Ifield Junior School in the 60s.