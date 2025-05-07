Crawley school proms from the past including Thomas Bennett, Hazelwick and Oriel

Boys and girls look their best for the big night out that marks the end of their time at secondary school.
And we have looked back in the archive and found these photos from Hazelwick School, Thomas Bennett and Oriel from more than nine years ago. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.