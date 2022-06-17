13/6/12- Sussex Coast College Fashion Show
Did you take part in the Hastings College fashion show ten years ago?

Fashion designers of the future exhibited their creations at the Sussex Coast College graduate fashion show ten years ago this week.

By Colin Jenner
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:04 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:08 am

Students from the college’s National Diploma and Foundation Degree fashion courses presented their year’s work in the atrium at Station Plaza, in front of a large audience of friends, family, fellow students and prospective employers on Wednesday June 13, 2012.

Starting with themed group presentations, including an homage to the little black dress and a creative exhibit of recycled knitted garments, the show culminated in the individual students’ work.

The students’ collections exhibited the impressive skills and craftsmanship learned at the college."All the work exhibited has been produced by the students," said Wendy Peddlesden, subject leader in fashion at Sussex Coast College."This includes the actual design, pattern cutting, faceting, any prints and all embellishments, such as embroidery or beadwork and, of course, the production."

1. 13/6/12- Sussex Coast College Fashion Show

Photo: Steve Hunnisett

3. 13/6/12- Sussex Coast College Fashion Show

Photo: Steve Hunnisett

Students
