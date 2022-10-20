It was painted in 1983 by local artist Tim Haws. Sadly Tim has since died but his widow, Denise, has been helping the site co-editor, Malcolm Davison, with further information. Half of those shown have now been positively identified, the rest have been suggested but unconfirmed.

Malcolm commented, ‘To make things easier we now have a key to the painting alongside the names, but we need some help from former King's Head regulars - before the names are completely lost into the mists of time.’

He added’: We have also digitally restored the photograph of the painting to show its former as the locals would have first seen it. This shows the excellence of the artist's work and brings the painting back into a single panel as it was behind the pub bar.’

Mural in Queens Hall, Cuckfield

The artwork faithfully replicates a nineteenth century version that hung in the bar which was originally painted in water colours by J & G Temple in 1894 commissioned to illustrate the book ‘Brighton and its Coaches’ by William Blew. Tim switched the Victorian characters for likenesses of the village pub's regulars. The local clockmaker, the pub's landlord, the artist and his wife are all included.

The 100 sq ft (9 sq m) painting was done by local artist Tim Haws and celebrates regular customers to the King's Head bar. It took four weeks to prepare and mark up the boards and two weeks to paint and was done in situ in the bar. At the time, Tim explained that the job was made more difficult by generous locals plying him with drinks as he did it!

To see the names and the full story go to cuckfieldconnections.org.uk where you can also contact Malcolm.

Do you have any pictures from the 1980s and 1990s from Mid Sussex? Send them as jpeg attachments to [email protected]

The mural

The original mural

The original mural

Kings Head Key part 1

