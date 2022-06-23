Hastings Talent Show 2012, White Rock Theatre, Hastings. 22.06.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Judges
Do you remember the Hastings Talent Shows? These photos are from 2012.

It was an evening of amateur performances at The White Rock Theatre in June 2012, but judging by the cheers of the 400 plus audience, one would never have known.

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:49 am

Once judges had selected the final six acts from among the under 14 category - and the final six in the over 15s category – and the final six acts in the new singer songwriter category it was then down to the audience to vote for the final winner in each category. Carl Parson, under 14s winner of the Eastbourne and Hastings Talent Show 2011, made a guest appearance while the audience made up their minds.

The under 14s category was won by Sam Hickman a talented young singer whose thrilling voice swept him to victory. The winner in the over 15s category was Ryan and he deliver his rendition of Born Free like seasoned professional. Runners-up in the under 14s category were singers Emily Carey and Elisha Edwards. In the over 14s category, they were singers Tao Amber Da Silva and Eden Richards. In the singer songwriters category the winners were Jack Turner and Josh Garraway. Along with the runners-up in this category who were Marie White, Alice Auer, Rachel Wilson, Rich Lown and Tillita Maher. All went on to the Grand Finale East Sussex Talent Show on December 1 2012 at the White Rock.

Hastings Talent Show 2012, White Rock Theatre, Hastings. 22.06.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Jack Turner & Josh Garraway

Hastings Talent Show 2012, White Rock Theatre, Hastings. 22.06.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY The Rahmanis

Hastings Talent Show 2012, White Rock Theatre, Hastings. 22.06.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Girl Band 'Without Words'

Hastings Talent Show 2012, White Rock Theatre, Hastings. 22.06.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Alice Auer

