This year’s will be the 31st festival and organisers are promising a vibrant celebration of community, culture and creativity that’s bigger and better than ever before.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 7, at the Pond Lane recreation ground, Durrington BN13 2RH.

Organisers said: “This year’s festival will feature live music performances from both local talents and renowned artists, spanning primary schools, local organisations and evening entertainment with Charisse. Food enthusiasts will be delighted by the array of culinary delights on offer, with local vendors showcasing the best of Durrington’s food scene.

“In addition to the entertainment, the Durrington Festival 2025 will also highlight the incredible community and what it has to offer. Families can look forward to dedicated children’s areas, complete with games, activities, and engaging performances designed to spark joy and imagination.”

Jack Clements, director of the Durrington Festival, added: “It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate our unique identity, and create lasting memories. We've worked hard to curate a programme that offers something for everyone, and we can't wait to welcome visitors to Durrington.”

Here, we look back at some of the scenes from three festivals more than ten years ago – the 2012, 2013 and 2014 events.

1 . Durrington Festival 2012 The West Durrington Phoenix Youth Group at the 2012 Durrington Festival Photo: Stephen Goodger/SussexWorld

2 . Durrington Festival 2012 Crowds at the 2012 Durrington Festival Photo: Stephen Goodger/SussexWorld

3 . Durrington Festival 2012 The 2012 Durrington Festival funfair Photo: Stephen Goodger/SussexWorld

4 . Durrington Festival 2012 The 2012 Durrington Festival took place the weekend after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations Photo: Stephen Goodger/SussexWorld