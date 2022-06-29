Eastbourne and its seafront, once known as the Empress of Watering Places, in pictures

Eastbourne in its youth was known as the Empress of Watering Places – and these photographs from the late Victorian/early Edwardian era give us a glimpse of those days long gone by. Grenville Godfrey provided us with these photos in 2014.
1. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by
The promenade by what is now the Lansdowne Hotel, late 1800s.
Photo: Contributed
2. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by
The photographer took this one with his back to the pier. The entrance to Terminus Road, and what is now Harry Ramsdens, can be seen on the right.
Photo: Contributed
3. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by
Bathing machines on the beach just east of the Wish Tower Slopes.
Photo: Contributed
4. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by
The promenade looking eastwards. This photograph was taken from the Wish Tower slopes.
Photo: Contributed