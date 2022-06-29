The magnificent frontage of what is now the Burlington Hotel. The right wing became the Claremont Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 2019.
Eastbourne and its seafront, once known as the Empress of Watering Places, in pictures

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:40 am

Eastbourne in its youth was known as the Empress of Watering Places – and these photographs from the late Victorian/early Edwardian era give us a glimpse of those days long gone by. Grenville Godfrey provided us with these photos in 2014.

1. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by

The promenade by what is now the Lansdowne Hotel, late 1800s.

Photo: Contributed

2. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by

The photographer took this one with his back to the pier. The entrance to Terminus Road, and what is now Harry Ramsdens, can be seen on the right.

Photo: Contributed

3. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by

Bathing machines on the beach just east of the Wish Tower Slopes.

Photo: Contributed

4. Eastbourne seafront in days gone by

The promenade looking eastwards. This photograph was taken from the Wish Tower slopes.

Photo: Contributed

