Eastbourne and Willingdon looking back: Shots dating back to 1904

Here’s some shots dating as far back as 1904 of Willingdon and Eastbourne.
If you have photos of the area (buildings, people, events) for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]
1. Shops in Willingdon (photo from Nicola Walker)
Shops in Willingdon (photo from Nicola Walker)
Photo: -
2. Wedderburn Road, 1904 (photo from Rosalind Hodge)
This card is postmarked Dec 12 1904 showing the green lane in foreground that became Wedderburn Road. The gateway leads into the five acres of land of Hockington House. The photographer is standing in what were allotments. Far right is the low roof of the village Forge with Spring Villa next to it. This was the home and iron mongers shop of Robert Russell the blacksmith, later Brookers stores. Next is Mr Calvert’s tobbaconist, sweet and newspaper shop. Nextdoor is Mr Timson’s corn and hay store and his house. Beside on the left is his Spring Bakery that later became Venners. Only Calvert’s and the adjoining cottage survive today.
Photo: -
3. Willingdon (photo from William Pratt)
Edwardian period, exact date unknown
Photo: -
4. Willingdon, around 1925 (photo from Michelle Rideout)
Taken near the allotments leading down to Upper Kings Drive
Photo: -