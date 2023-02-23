Eastbourne and Willingdon looking back: Shots dating back to 1904

2 . Wedderburn Road, 1904 (photo from Rosalind Hodge)

This card is postmarked Dec 12 1904 showing the green lane in foreground that became Wedderburn Road. The gateway leads into the five acres of land of Hockington House. The photographer is standing in what were allotments. Far right is the low roof of the village Forge with Spring Villa next to it. This was the home and iron mongers shop of Robert Russell the blacksmith, later Brookers stores. Next is Mr Calvert’s tobbaconist, sweet and newspaper shop. Nextdoor is Mr Timson’s corn and hay store and his house. Beside on the left is his Spring Bakery that later became Venners. Only Calvert’s and the adjoining cottage survive today.

