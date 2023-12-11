BREAKING

Eastbourne in the snow: Looking back at when the town was transformed into a winter wonderland

As people start to speculate over whether we’ll have a white Christmas, we’re looking back at when the town was transformed into a winter wonderland in previous years.
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 14:36 GMT

These pictures from 2009 – 2010 show the town following a wintry transformation.

Residents took full advantage of the weather, with children playing on the snow-covered seafront and residents pulling each other along on sleds in the town centre.

Unfortunately, it looks like a white Christmas in Eastbourne is unlikely this year. However, the Met Office can only accurately forecast if snow is likely on Christmas Day up to five days beforehand – so there may still be hope!

A view across the rooftops in December, 2010.

1. Looking back at Eastbourne in the snow

A view across the rooftops in December, 2010. Photo: Stephen Curtis

The promenades towards Holywell and Beachy Head in January, 2009.

2. Looking back at Eastbourne in the snow

The promenades towards Holywell and Beachy Head in January, 2009. Photo: Stephen Curtis

The Bandstand and seafront in December, 2010.

3. Looking back at Eastbourne in the snow

The Bandstand and seafront in December, 2010. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Hampden Park in January, 2010.

4. Looking back at Eastbourne in the snow

Hampden Park in January, 2010. Photo: Stephen Curtis

