Eastbourne in the snow: Looking back at when the town was transformed into a winter wonderland
As people start to speculate over whether we’ll have a white Christmas, we’re looking back at when the town was transformed into a winter wonderland in previous years.
These pictures from 2009 – 2010 show the town following a wintry transformation.
Residents took full advantage of the weather, with children playing on the snow-covered seafront and residents pulling each other along on sleds in the town centre.
Unfortunately, it looks like a white Christmas in Eastbourne is unlikely this year. However, the Met Office can only accurately forecast if snow is likely on Christmas Day up to five days beforehand – so there may still be hope!
