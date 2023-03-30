Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne looking back: 2018 wine evening

A wine club got together at the Hydro Hotel in 2018 for an Italian night.

By India Wentworth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:31 BST

Pop & Pour is a wine club launched by Fizz on Foot – the Eastbourne based walking and wine tasting tour company. The club is a way of tasting wines from different countries and having a bite to eat to compliment what you’re drinking.

These photos were taken at the Hyrdo Hotel for an Italian-themed evening on April 12 2018.

If you have any photos of the town (people, events, places, buildings) for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]

