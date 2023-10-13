Eastbourne Looking Back: 25 marvelous pictures of the Beachy Head Marathon in 2015
We take a look back at some fantastic photos of the Beachy Head marathon eight years ago.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
The Beachy Head Marathon is one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, and the standard 26.2-mile marathon route takes in the picturesque villages of Alfriston, Litlington and Jevington, also passing through the Cuckmere Valley, Seven Sisters, Friston Forest and Beachy Head - the UK’s highest chalk sea cliff.
The marathon course includes 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the epic South Downs National Park route.
Setting off from Duke’s Drive, the event featured a range of abilities from beginners, walkers and joggers to world class runners.
All pictures courtesy of Mark Dimmock.
