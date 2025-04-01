Yvonne Larkin has submitted these fantastic postcards from her husband's great aunt’s collection.
They show a range of subjects, including the Bandstand just after it opened in 1935 and a photo from the funeral of murdered police inspector Arthur Walls.
1. Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town
Funeral procession for police inspector Arthur Walls who was shot by a suspected burglar in 1912. Photo: Contributed
2. Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town
This postcard from August 1935 is labelled 'New Band Enclosure'. The Bandstand opened on August 5, 1935. Photo: contributed
3. Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town
A bird's-eye view of Eastbourne taken from an AIRCO machine at a height of about 1,000ft. Photo: Contributed
4. Postcard 10.jpg
Eastbourne landmarks. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.