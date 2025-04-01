Bathing machines on the seafront.Bathing machines on the seafront.
Bathing machines on the seafront.

Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
A local resident has sent in some lovely postcards of Eastbourne from the early 20th century.

Yvonne Larkin has submitted these fantastic postcards from her husband's great aunt’s collection.

They show a range of subjects, including the Bandstand just after it opened in 1935 and a photo from the funeral of murdered police inspector Arthur Walls.

If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you would like to share with us, please email: [email protected].

Funeral procession for police inspector Arthur Walls who was shot by a suspected burglar in 1912.

1. Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town

Funeral procession for police inspector Arthur Walls who was shot by a suspected burglar in 1912. Photo: Contributed

This postcard from August 1935 is labelled 'New Band Enclosure'. The Bandstand opened on August 5, 1935.

2. Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town

This postcard from August 1935 is labelled 'New Band Enclosure'. The Bandstand opened on August 5, 1935. Photo: contributed

A bird's-eye view of Eastbourne taken from an AIRCO machine at a height of about 1,000ft.

3. Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 old postcards of the town

A bird's-eye view of Eastbourne taken from an AIRCO machine at a height of about 1,000ft. Photo: Contributed

Eastbourne landmarks.

Eastbourne landmarks. Photo: Contributed

