Eastbourne looking back: Airbourne 2012

This year will mark the 28th year of Airbourne.
Attracting huge crowds, the international airshow boasts a two-mile flying display line along Eastbourne seafront.
The line up includes the RAF Red Arrows, RAF Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
A Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said: “With more than 50 displays across the four days, joining the line-up are the world record-breaking team of The Blades, all former Red Arrows pilots, along with airshow favourites the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers and a fly past from the Puma helicopter.
“In addition to the F-16 and Typhoon, fast jet fans can also look out for Cold War jet - the MiG-15, displaying new US Air Force markings and flown by the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron.
"The Strikemaster jet also makes a speedy return in a new camouflage colour scheme.”
Programmes for the seafront airshow are now available at Eastbourne Visitor Centre, the Seafront Office, Bandstand bar, Pavilion, Helen Garden and by mail order.