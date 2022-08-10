Eastbourne looking back: Airbourne 2012

This year will mark the 28th year of Airbourne.

Attracting huge crowds, the international airshow boasts a two-mile flying display line along Eastbourne seafront.

The line up includes the RAF Red Arrows, RAF Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said: “With more than 50 displays across the four days, joining the line-up are the world record-breaking team of The Blades, all former Red Arrows pilots, along with airshow favourites the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers and a fly past from the Puma helicopter.

“In addition to the F-16 and Typhoon, fast jet fans can also look out for Cold War jet - the MiG-15, displaying new US Air Force markings and flown by the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron.

"The Strikemaster jet also makes a speedy return in a new camouflage colour scheme.”

Programmes for the seafront airshow are now available at Eastbourne Visitor Centre, the Seafront Office, Bandstand bar, Pavilion, Helen Garden and by mail order.

