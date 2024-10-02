Eastbourne Looking Back: Amazing pictures from Eastbourne's Bonfire Parade in 2016

Pictures show the procession by Eastbourne Bonfire Society in the town in 2015.
The procession in the town involved hundreds of residents included effigies and torches.
Eastbourne Bonfire Society stages a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale annually.
Part of the local ‘bonfire’ tradition, it attracts other regional societies to the procession.
1. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.
2. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.
3. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.
4. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.
