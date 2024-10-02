Eastbourne Looking Back: Amazing pictures from Eastbourne's Bonfire Parade in 2016

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
We take a look back at some amazing pictures of the bonfire procession in Eastbourne in 2016.

Pictures show the procession by Eastbourne Bonfire Society in the town in 2015.

The procession in the town involved hundreds of residents included effigies and torches.

Eastbourne Bonfire Society stages a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale annually.

Part of the local ‘bonfire’ tradition, it attracts other regional societies to the procession.

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

1. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby. Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

2. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby. Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

3. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby. Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

4. Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby.

Eastbourne Bonfire 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby. Photo: Jon Rigby

