Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2012 Christmas bandstand concert

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:02 BST
Look back at photos of crowds enjoying the Christmas concert at the bandstand back in 2012.

We’ve dug these photos out of our archive ahead of the annual performance by Eastbourne Silver Band this Christmas.

The free concerts began when the bandstand was first built back in 1935 and have been a regular Christmas attraction ever since.

This year’s performance will begin at 10.30am on Christmas Day and feature traditional carols and festive classics.

Can you spot yourself in our photos?

The bad weather kept crowds down but there were some who took the opportunity for a dance.

The bad weather kept crowds down but there were some who took the opportunity for a dance. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand.

Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand.

Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand.

Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand. Photo: Stephen Curtis

