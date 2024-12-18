We’ve dug these photos out of our archive ahead of the annual performance by Eastbourne Silver Band this Christmas.
The free concerts began when the bandstand was first built back in 1935 and have been a regular Christmas attraction ever since.
This year’s performance will begin at 10.30am on Christmas Day and feature traditional carols and festive classics.
Can you spot yourself in our photos?
1. Crowds enjoy 2012 Christmas bandstand concert - in pictures
The bad weather kept crowds down but there were some who took the opportunity for a dance. Photo: Stephen Curtis
2. Crowds enjoy 2012 Christmas bandstand concert - in pictures
Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand. Photo: Stephen Curtis
3. Crowds enjoy 2012 Christmas bandstand concert - in pictures
Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand. Photo: Stephen Curtis
4. Crowds enjoy 2012 Christmas bandstand concert - in pictures
Christmas Day at Eastbourne bandstand. Photo: Stephen Curtis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.