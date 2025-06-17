Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2021 international tennis tournament

The annual event returns this weekend, taking place from June 21 – 28.

It’s the first time the event will be operating under its ranking as a WTA 250 tournament – a change which sparked much controversy last year.

However, we’re sure locals and tourists are still excited to catch the action.

The 2021 event, sponsored by Viking, saw tennis stars Jeļena Ostapenko and Alex de Minaur winning the women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara won the women’s doubles, while Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić secured the victory in the men’s doubles.

Get in the spirit by taking a look at these photos from our archive.

