Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2021 international tennis tournament

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
With Eastbourne’s international week of tennis just around the corner – we’ve taken a look back at some fantastic pictures from 2021.

The annual event returns this weekend, taking place from June 21 – 28.

It’s the first time the event will be operating under its ranking as a WTA 250 tournament – a change which sparked much controversy last year.

However, we’re sure locals and tourists are still excited to catch the action.

The 2021 event, sponsored by Viking, saw tennis stars Jeļena Ostapenko and Alex de Minaur winning the women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara won the women’s doubles, while Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić secured the victory in the men’s doubles.

Get in the spirit by taking a look at these photos from our archive.

Jelena Ostapenko wins the Viking International Final

1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2021 international tennis tournament

Jelena Ostapenko wins the Viking International Final Photo: Jon Rigby

Jelena Ostapenko wins the Viking International Final

2. Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2021 international tennis tournament

Jelena Ostapenko wins the Viking International Final Photo: Jon Rigby

Spectators enjoying the tennis

3. Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2021 international tennis tournament

Spectators enjoying the tennis Photo: Jon Rigby

Spectators enjoying refreshments

4. Eastbourne Looking Back: Crowds enjoy 2021 international tennis tournament

Spectators enjoying refreshments Photo: Jon Rigby

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Viking
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice