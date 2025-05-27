Eastbourne Looking Back: Earl and Countess of Wessex name the town's new lifeboat in 2012

Back in June 2012, the then Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, visited Eastbourne to officially name the town’s new lifeboat the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ in honour of the Queen’s 60 years on the throne that year.

Her Majesty was a patron of the RNLI and a service of dedication was held on the waterfront at Sovereign Harbour as part of the celebrations.

Eastbourne Lifeboat Station has a long and esteemed history in the town. The station was established in 1822, two years before the RNLI itself was founded, and has been awarded 10 medals for gallantry over the years – with the most recent being a silver and bronze that were awarded back in 2003.

The town also has the first permanent lifeboat museum, which opened in 1937.

Pictures by Steve Curtis.

