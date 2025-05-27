Eastbourne Looking Back: Earl and Countess of Wessex name the town's new lifeboat in 2012

By Sam Pole

Published 27th May 2025
We take a look back when the Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Eastbourne to officially name the town’s newest boat.

Back in June 2012, the then Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, visited Eastbourne to officially name the town’s new lifeboat the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ in honour of the Queen’s 60 years on the throne that year.

Her Majesty was a patron of the RNLI and a service of dedication was held on the waterfront at Sovereign Harbour as part of the celebrations.

In 2023, the lifeboat was moved to Kent as the boat was ‘more suited to the service calls there’.

Eastbourne Lifeboat Station has a long and esteemed history in the town. The station was established in 1822, two years before the RNLI itself was founded, and has been awarded 10 medals for gallantry over the years – with the most recent being a silver and bronze that were awarded back in 2003.

The town also has the first permanent lifeboat museum, which opened in 1937.

Pictures by Steve Curtis.

