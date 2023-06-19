Eastbourne Looking Back - Eight old postcards showing Eastbourne at its best from 1905 to 1935

2 . Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935

The beach, pier and pleasure boat. Allchorn's pleasure boats sailed for more than 130 years from the Eastbourne beach. There were circular cruses taking in Beachy Head lighthouse Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters. In August 1918 Eddie wrote "Went for a sail yesterday several fed the fishes as there was a bit of a swell on." Photo: Contributed