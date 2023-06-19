Eastbourne Looking Back - Eight old postcards showing Eastbourne at its best from 1905 to 1935

Local historian John Wilton has sent in these lovely black and white and colour postcards of Eastbourne, dating from 1905 to 1935.
They show a range of subjects, including the beach, pier, bandstand – and a Salvation Army band from 1935 and prove that Eastbourne was the place to be, even in the early 1900’s with many people coming to the town to enjoy the seaside.
If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you would like to share with us, please email [email protected]
Close up on the bandstand from Pier and Bandstand August 1921. Photo: Contributed
The beach, pier and pleasure boat. Allchorn's pleasure boats sailed for more than 130 years from the Eastbourne beach. There were circular cruses taking in Beachy Head lighthouse Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters. In August 1918 Eddie wrote "Went for a sail yesterday several fed the fishes as there was a bit of a swell on." Photo: Contributed
The Pier, August 1918 Photo: Contributed
Caffyns "Compton" 28- seater luxury coach. Caffyns Ltd., Commercial Dept., Marine Parade, Eastbourne.Phone.2400. Caffyn's Garage was situated in Seaside Road, next to Marine Parade. On June 6,1943, 14German Focke-Wulfe bombers made the last severe attack of the Second World War on Eastbourne and one of the 500kg bombs that fell destroyed Caffyn's. Photo: Contributed