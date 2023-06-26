Eastbourne Looking Back: Eight postcards from Eastbourne from the early 20th century
We take a look a look back at eight postcards from Eastbourne in the early 20th century.
During the early part of the twentieth century many postcards were sent from holiday resorts such as Eastbourne, writes John Wilton.
As well as the cards showing local views there were cards on the theme 'Wish you were here' or ‘We are having fun here.’
Many of the cards were mass-produced and then overprinted with the name of the town where they were to be on sale.
Gentle humour included the use of double meanings.
Most of the cards were sent during the summer holidays.
