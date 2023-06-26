NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne Looking Back: Eight postcards from Eastbourne from the early 20th century

We take a look a look back at eight postcards from Eastbourne in the early 20th century.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST

During the early part of the twentieth century many postcards were sent from holiday resorts such as Eastbourne, writes John Wilton.

As well as the cards showing local views there were cards on the theme 'Wish you were here' or ‘We are having fun here.’

Many of the cards were mass-produced and then overprinted with the name of the town where they were to be on sale.

Gentle humour included the use of double meanings.

Most of the cards were sent during the summer holidays.

August 25, 1908. A' Style' much in favour at Eastbourne. I've tried it. Picture: Contributed

July 26, 1913. Lovely Eastbourne come here -- it beats all records! Picture: Contributed

September 10, 1910. Have got as fat as a Sussex --(Pig) and wunt be druv from Eastbourne. Picture: Contributed

September 23, 1911. Would you like to sit on my knee? Down at Eastbourne. Photo: Contributed

