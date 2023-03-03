Pete Coxon, born 1955, has taken a look back at some old photos of him growing up in Eastbourne.
All photos from Pete Coxon.
1. At the University of Sussex in 1975 (Pete in the middle)
2. 1969 - Pete on a miniature train (he's the one driving it)
The train was next to the trampolines near the Redoubt bowling green. It was a summer job for Pete who was 14 at the time.
3. Pete at the beach in 1958
East of the splash point at Redoubt where the surface water outlet drain is on beach.
4. Pete's dad before he went to war in 1939
Pete's dad is in the navy uniform and his my brother has the hat on.
