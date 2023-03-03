Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The back alley between St George's Road and Willowfield Road in 1959 and 2022 (photo from Pete Coxon)
The back alley between St George's Road and Willowfield Road in 1959 and 2022 (photo from Pete Coxon)
The back alley between St George's Road and Willowfield Road in 1959 and 2022 (photo from Pete Coxon)

Eastbourne looking back: Growing up in the 60s

Pete Coxon, born 1955, has taken a look back at some old photos of him growing up in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
2 minutes ago

If you have any photos for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]

All photos from Pete Coxon.

1. At the University of Sussex in 1975 (Pete in the middle)

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. 1969 - Pete on a miniature train (he's the one driving it)

The train was next to the trampolines near the Redoubt bowling green. It was a summer job for Pete who was 14 at the time.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Pete at the beach in 1958

East of the splash point at Redoubt where the surface water outlet drain is on beach.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Pete's dad before he went to war in 1939

Pete's dad is in the navy uniform and his my brother has the hat on.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2