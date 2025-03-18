These photos are all from various sports clubs and societies in Eastbourne.

Most of them were taken in the 1950s, but others are, unfortunately, undated.

Take a look below at photos of the Eastbourne Rowing Club, the Eastbourne Cage Bird Society and football teams from several schools.

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne or stories you’d like to share, please email them to: [email protected].

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years Bourne Athletics in 1955/56 Photo: Archive

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years St Andrew's Primary School Football Team 1953/54. Photo: Ray Woolston

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years The junior football team at Stafford House Junior School in 1950. Photo: Archive

4 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years Eastbourne Cage Bird Society show, around 1960. Photo submitted by Diana Morris who is in the picture. Photo: Archive