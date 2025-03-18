Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 11:25 BST
We’ve dug these photos out of the Eastbourne Herald archives.

These photos are all from various sports clubs and societies in Eastbourne.

Most of them were taken in the 1950s, but others are, unfortunately, undated.

Take a look below at photos of the Eastbourne Rowing Club, the Eastbourne Cage Bird Society and football teams from several schools.

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne or stories you’d like to share, please email them to: [email protected].

Bourne Athletics in 1955/56

1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years

Bourne Athletics in 1955/56 Photo: Archive

St Andrew's Primary School Football Team 1953/54.

2. Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years

St Andrew's Primary School Football Team 1953/54. Photo: Ray Woolston

The junior football team at Stafford House Junior School in 1950.

3. Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years

The junior football team at Stafford House Junior School in 1950. Photo: Archive

Eastbourne Cage Bird Society show, around 1960. Photo submitted by Diana Morris who is in the picture.

4. Eastbourne Looking Back: Local sports teams and societies through the years

Eastbourne Cage Bird Society show, around 1960. Photo submitted by Diana Morris who is in the picture. Photo: Archive

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne Herald
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice