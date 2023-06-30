NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne looking back: Old businesses around the town

Here’s a selection of old photos of Eastbourne, showcasing many old businesses in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

All photos have been sent in by Keith Marshall.

The images show just how much the town has changed over the years, particularly businesses in Eastbourne as more and more development has taken place.

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please send to [email protected]

Redoubt Bandstand Picture: Contributed.

1. Redoubt Bandstand

Redoubt Bandstand Picture: Contributed. Photo: Keith Marshall

Southdown Bus Station Pevensey Road Picture: Contributed

2. Southdown Bus Station Pevensey Road

Southdown Bus Station Pevensey Road Picture: Contributed Photo: Keith Marshall

Star Brewery. Picture: Contributed

3. Star Brewery

Star Brewery. Picture: Contributed Photo: Keith Marshall

Spring Terrace by old Star Brewery. Looking toward The Goffs. Picture: Contributed

4. Spring Terrace by old Star Brewery. Looking toward The Goffs

Spring Terrace by old Star Brewery. Looking toward The Goffs. Picture: Contributed Photo: Keith Marshall

