Eastbourne looking back: Old businesses around the town
Here’s a selection of old photos of Eastbourne, showcasing many old businesses in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST
All photos have been sent in by Keith Marshall.
The images show just how much the town has changed over the years, particularly businesses in Eastbourne as more and more development has taken place.
If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please send to [email protected]
Page 1 of 3