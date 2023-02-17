Edit Account-Sign Out
St Wilfrid’s Pancake Race Cup 2020
Eastbourne looking back: Pancake race before lockdown

In February 2020, just before we went into lockdown, 15 local businesses took part in St Wilfrid’s Pancake Race Cup.

By India Wentworth
2 hours ago

The 2020 race was the 10th anniversary of the relay. Each team, made up of four runners, raised sponsorship to raise money for the hospice. Each team member had to flip their pancake four times, race down the course, flip again at the other end, and run back before handing over to the next team member.

Birchwood Ford's Fantastic Flippers were crowned the winners.

