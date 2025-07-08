Our collection includes photos of the railway station, a play area in Hampden Park and a classic bus passing through town – all from years gone by.
If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].
1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos around the town from years gone by
Eastbourne Pier Photo: Archive
2. Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos around the town from years gone by
The kiosk cafe at the foot of the South Downs Photo: Archive
3. Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos around the town from years gone by
Bus drives through town, past Roberts Sports Depot Photo: Archive
4. Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos around the town from years gone by
The play area in Hampden Park Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.