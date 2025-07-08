Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos around the town from years gone by

We’ve dug out these photos from our archive which show life in Eastbourne in the past.

Our collection includes photos of the railway station, a play area in Hampden Park and a classic bus passing through town – all from years gone by.

If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].

Eastbourne Pier

Eastbourne Pier Photo: Archive

The kiosk cafe at the foot of the South Downs

The kiosk cafe at the foot of the South Downs Photo: Archive

Bus drives through town, past Roberts Sports Depot

Bus drives through town, past Roberts Sports Depot Photo: Archive

The play area in Hampden Park

The play area in Hampden Park Photo: Archive

