These photos of the town centre in 2008 are a blast from the past.
You can see the Arndale Centre before it became The Beacon, and TJ Hughes years prior to its closure.
Which of Eastbourne’s lost shops do you miss the most?
1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos of the town centre from 2008
The Arndale Centre entrance near Bolton Road. Photo: Staff
Terminus Road by Arndale Centre entrance. Photo: Staff
Terminus Road at Langney Road junction. Photo: Staff
Terminus Road from Seaside Road by T.J. Hughes. Photo: Staff