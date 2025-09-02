Eastbourne Looking Back: Photos of the town centre from 2008

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:23 BST
We’ve had a look through our archive at photos of Eastbourne from previous years.

These photos of the town centre in 2008 are a blast from the past.

You can see the Arndale Centre before it became The Beacon, and TJ Hughes years prior to its closure.

Which of Eastbourne’s lost shops do you miss the most?

Get in touch by emailing: [email protected].

The Arndale Centre entrance near Bolton Road.

