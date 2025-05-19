Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from the Sunshine Carnival in 2019

Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival took place on May 25, 2019 with the theme of the event being ‘Colourful Eastbourne’.

2025’s event will take place on Saturday, May 24, with the theme being ‘Celebrations of the World’.

This theme gives entrants the chance to get inspiration from carnivals, festivities and parades from around the world including Venice, Brazil, Trinidad, Mardi Gras and St Patricks Day.

Judges on the day will be awarding prizes for:

The Best Costume

The Best Float

The Best Performance

Best non-Sussex Entrant

The carnival parade officially begins at 2pm departing from Fishermen’s Green and will end at the Wish Tower Slopes on the Western Lawns.

