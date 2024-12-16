We’ve dug out these festive photos from our archive.
The photos include Christmas parties and events at: St Thomas A Beckett Infants and Juniors, Cradle Hill School, Pooh's Nursery School, Motcombe School, Chyngton Methodist Church Playgroup and The Salvation Army Parent and Toddlers Group.
Do you recognise any of the youngsters in these photos?
1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of school Christmas parties from 2008
St Thomas A Beckett Infant School. Father Christmas with some of the children. Photo: National World
2. Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of school Christmas parties from 2008
Cradle Hill School Christmas lunch. Photo: Photo by Andy Butler
3. Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of school Christmas parties from 2008
St Thomas A Becket Junior School Christmas Fair. Photo: National World
4. Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of school Christmas parties from 2008
Parent and Toddler Christmas Party at the Salvation Army. Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.