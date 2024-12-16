Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of school Christmas parties from 2008

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:36 BST
Take a look back at photos of school Christmas parties from across Eastbourne in 2008.

We’ve dug out these festive photos from our archive.

The photos include Christmas parties and events at: St Thomas A Beckett Infants and Juniors, Cradle Hill School, Pooh's Nursery School, Motcombe School, Chyngton Methodist Church Playgroup and The Salvation Army Parent and Toddlers Group.

Do you recognise any of the youngsters in these photos?

St Thomas A Beckett Infant School. Father Christmas with some of the children.

St Thomas A Beckett Infant School. Father Christmas with some of the children. Photo: National World

Cradle Hill School Christmas lunch.

Cradle Hill School Christmas lunch. Photo: Photo by Andy Butler

St Thomas A Becket Junior School Christmas Fair.

St Thomas A Becket Junior School Christmas Fair. Photo: National World

Parent and Toddler Christmas Party at the Salvation Army.

Parent and Toddler Christmas Party at the Salvation Army. Photo: National World

