Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of the town's electric tramway in the 1950s and 60s

The mode of transport provided residents with a convenient way of travelling the two to three miles there and back.
It was built and operated by Claude Lane, opening in 1954 and running until 1969 when the whole operation was moved to Seaton in Devon.
All photos from Michelle Rideout.
Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of the town's electric tramway
The tram ran between Princes Park and the Crumbles Photo: Michelle Rideout
