Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures of the town's electric tramway in the 1950s and 60s

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 14:20 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Did you know that Eastbourne used to be home to an electric tramway which ran between Princes Park and the Crumbles?

The mode of transport provided residents with a convenient way of travelling the two to three miles there and back.

It was built and operated by Claude Lane, opening in 1954 and running until 1969 when the whole operation was moved to Seaton in Devon.

All photos from Michelle Rideout.

