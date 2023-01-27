Eastbourne looking back: Snow fun in 2013

Back in January 2013 Eastbourne was covered in snow.
If you have any old photos of the town/events/people for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]
1. Snow fun in Eastbourne (L-R: The Whitby family - Ali, Rebekah, Matthias, Kyria and Ray)
Photo: Stephen Curtis
2. A bird collecting berries in the snow in Eastbourne
Photo: Stephen Curtis
3. Eastbourne DGH and beyond in the snow from Rodmill
Photo: Stephen Curtis
4. Snow fun in Eastbourne
Photo: Stephen Curtis