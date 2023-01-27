Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Snow fun in Gildredge Park (L-R : Liz Johnson, James and Patrick McCurry, Mark and Alison Naughton)
Snow fun in Gildredge Park (L-R : Liz Johnson, James and Patrick McCurry, Mark and Alison Naughton)

Eastbourne looking back: Snow fun in 2013

Back in January 2013 Eastbourne was covered in snow.

By India Wentworth
2 minutes ago

If you have any old photos of the town/events/people for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send them to [email protected]

1. Snow fun in Eastbourne (L-R: The Whitby family - Ali, Rebekah, Matthias, Kyria and Ray)

Snow fun in Eastbourne (L-R: The Whitby family - Ali, Rebekah, Matthias, Kyria and Ray)

Photo: Stephen Curtis

Photo Sales

2. A bird collecting berries in the snow in Eastbourne

-

Photo: Stephen Curtis

Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne DGH and beyond in the snow from Rodmill

-

Photo: Stephen Curtis

Photo Sales

4. Snow fun in Eastbourne

-

Photo: Stephen Curtis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2